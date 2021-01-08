Eastern Regional NPP executives declare support for Dr. Bawumia as 2024 Flagbearer

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Some constituency executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Eastern Region have declared their support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, current Vice President of Ghana to lead the Party in 2024.

They declared their support during the inauguration of a group called “Friends of Bawumia for 2024” in Koforidua.



The group is canvassing support for the vice president to become the Flagbearer of the party in 2024.



Rev. George Opoku Acheampong, Fanteakwa North Constituency Chairman of the NPP, who is the National Coordinator for Friends of Bawumia (FOB), told the media that “Friends of Bawumia is a group formed to Campaign for Dr. Bawumia to ensure that he leads the NPP in 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections”.



He explained “the reason is simple when you look at NPP, our tradition is Danquah, Busia and Dombo. Now it is the turn of the Dombo’s to lead. This will clear the perception that NPP is Akan Party. We have big trust in Dr. Bawumia to be a good President. He has done a great job for Government and even the NPP 2020 Campaign. How he increased the Northern votes is a sign that if he leads the NPP, there is no doubt that the NPP can win again in 2024 to stay in Power if Dr.Bawumia leads NPP”.



Benjamine Owusu, better known as Benash- 1st Vice Chairman of NPP in New Juaben South Constituency said the party stands a better chance of winning the 2024 Presidential election should Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia who is from Dombo tradition leads the party.

“It is time for the NPP and the entire country regardless of your tribe to unite and support Dr. Bawumia to continue the good work of Nana Akufo Addo who brought him to serve as his vice president. so we have declared our support for Dr. Bawumia to become President. His win will bring unity because many people think a Muslim cannot lead NPP so it is time to change this perception.”



He said “We will make sure that this group is inaugurated all over the country.”



Eugene Opoku Afrifa was introduced as the New Juaben South Constituency Coordinator of the group.



Internal jolting in the quest to seek a replacement for Akufo Addo whose tenure as President expires in the next four years has started quite early within the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Supporters of Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, a former Minister of Trade and Industry who lost to Akufo Addo for the flagbearership slot in 2007 and 2014, and that of the current Vice President Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia have started an open campaign on social media over who leads the party in 2024 elections.