Eastfield Foundation rolls out 'Grow to Consume' to boost 'Orange Wednesday' initiative for schools

The initiative has been embraced by the students and teachers

The Eastfield Foundation, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Ghana-based orange plantation, Eastfield Farms located in the Eastern region has introduced "Grow to Consume" to augment its successfully implemented "Orange Wednesday" for basic schools in Achiase district.

"Grow to Consume", according to the farm manager for Eastfield Farms, Sam Dokyi, comes less than a year into the historic "Orange Wednesday" initiative (One Student, One Orange) for basic schools within Eastfield's catchment area, Achiase.



"Beyond our orange for each student in our 5 selected schools every Wednesday, we have brought orange seedlings for schools within our catchment area to grow them to help Eastfield Foundation boost orange production. We are also going to be fully involved in all the school orange farm activities till harvest time," Mr. Dokyi remarked.



The Headmaster of Siawkrom D/A Basic School, Moses Oteng, lauded Eastfield Foundation for the innovative gesture to support the Green Ghana initiative and provide quality organic orange for the well-being of students.

The rollout of "Grow to Consume" coincides with this year's International Day of Plant Health (12th May) by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.



The Eastfield Foundation and partners, Eastfield Farms and Orange Growers Association called on the Education Ministry, Food and Agriculture Ministry and other relevant stakeholders to support this nation-building initiative.



Students and teachers of beneficiary schools in the "Grow to Consume" initiative could not hide their joy upon the rollout to involve them in orange farming in their schools.