Eastwood Anaba reveals some questions he would ask God someday

Founder of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba

Update: The headline has been amended to "Eastwood Anaba reveals questions he would ask God someday" because the original headline which read: "I’ll ask God why he killed my two children anywhere we meet' – Eastwood Anaba" did not reflect the spirit and letter of the clergyman's pronouncements.

The founder of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba, has disclosed that anytime he meets God, he will ask Him about some occurences in life that brought him pain.



He cited particularly the situation where two of his biological and four spiritual children perished in an accident asking rhetorically why God did not intervene to stop the incident.



The preacher said, "the pain as a result of the death almost killed me".



He made this known while preaching to his congregation on the need for Christians to forgive their fellow humans the same way they forgive God when misfortunes befall them.



"I don't know about you, but God has done things against me paa, and one day when I see him, I will ask him, why do you do this against me? I have things against God.

God sat in heaven, and he didn't help me, and I lost my two children plus four other children in one day, and the pain almost killed me. God said he is the omnipotent, mighty God, and I was serving God. So if it was a human being that allowed that to happen to me, I would say I cannot forgive, but when it is God, out of hypocrisy, I forgive," he said.



It could be remembered that in April 2009, the founder of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba, lost two daughters and some relatives in a tragic accident on the Tamale-Bolgatanga Highway.



The accident involving a green Toyota SRS Four Runner with registration number GT 46240 U occurred on the eve of Easter, claiming the lives of six members of the Fountain Gate Chapel who were on their way to the church's Easter convention.



Two of the deceased persons were reported to be biological wards of the head pastor, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, while the rest were his spiritual children.



He described the incident as "pathetic" and a "big blow".

"It is a very big blow, we cannot pretend about it, but our faith cannot be shifted during times like this…in times like this, you cannot afford to be weak because it is not in your power to give yourself grace during times like this, some grace comes from somewhere to uphold you, and we have discovered the source of the grace, and we are holding on to the grace…



"They are very good people; if there is any blessing God has ever given to me, it's my children, and we love them very much…and their spirituality is unquestionable."



Watch his sermon below:



