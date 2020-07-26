General News

Economic Fighters League demands justice for lynched 90-year-old woman

The Economic Fighters League has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of persons who lynched to death the 90-year-old woman on grounds of being a witch.

The group describing the incident as horrific called on the police to immediately arrest the perpetrators and prosecute them.



“The Economic Fighters League adds our voices to those of the People asking, “Why have the police not arrested the perpetrators of this heinous crime? Where is the justice?”



The league further called for an to oppression across all spheres of our life and the respect for the fundamental human rights of citizens.



Read their statement below



On Thursday 23rd July 2020, Ghana woke up to the most horrific video of a 90 year old woman being subjected to beatings and then finally having her life snuffed by members of her own community, all because one individual accused her of being a witch.

The murder of our helpless grandmother at Kafaba, Savanna Region was perpetrated by our own sisters.



We roundly condemn the actions of the heartless perpetrators of this crime, the latest in what we have come to recognise as one of the symptoms of our ailing society. The existence of such beliefs buoyed by the deep-rooted patriarchy that makes it unsafe for women, most especially when they are poor, old and weak, must be addressed.



We must collectively work to dismantle structures of oppression embedded not only in our political, economic and political structures but also in current cultural norms and practices. In place of it, we must build a world in which equality in all spheres of life is a fundamental right.



Does the life of a poor, old, frail, Black woman not matter?

