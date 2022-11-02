Economic Fighters League to join Martin Kpebu's 'Kumi preko reloaded' demo

The Economic Fighters League

A pressure group, the Economic Fighters League, has stated that it will be joining the "NanaMustGo" (Kumi preko reloaded) demonstration being organised by renowned lawyer, Martin Kpebu, on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the group indicated that its decision to join the demonstration to get President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to step down was after it came to an agreement with Martin Kpebu on the objectives of the protest.



It added that, in addition to getting Akufo-Addo removed, the group would also be protesting the damage the two leading political parties in the country, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have done to the country.



"Akufo-Addo and his NPP must go, yes, but so must the entire rotten system over which he is currently custodian. We can not mobilise for the removal of one and leave a vacuum for the other; we must prevent a co-option of this people's actions by the NDC, who, along with the NPP, are equally responsible for the crisis we currently find ourselves in.



"It is only in this that we will be able to ensure that Mother Ghana is never again plagued by the rot of Akufo-Addo and his NPP, Mahama and his NDC, and any other 'force' that seeks to claim the people's power for their own selfish interest.



"Comrades, we encourage you to join the November 5 Demo. But as you do so, remember that as we address the symptoms, as we tear down and uproot the custodians, we must keep our eyes on what will truly save Ghana: a system that serves the people under a #NewConstitutionNOW; a move by the people to organise and reclaim our power #Organise4Power; the building of a new, sustainable alternative," parts of the statement by the league read.



Meanwhile, the renowned legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has called on Ghanaians to join him for a demonstration, which he has dubbed 'Kumi preko reloaded', to get President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to step down from office.

According to Martin Kpebu, President Akufo-Addo has shown that he cannot govern the country and has to be removed from office.



"What Ghanaians can do to get the president removed is to organise demonstrations. The police have given me permission for the 'Kumi preko reloaded' demo next Saturday, November 5. It starts from the Obra Spot at 7:00 am; every Ghanaian should make it a point to be there.



"If the president does not resign by then, we demonstrate and present him a petition that we have had enough of him, and he should step down," he said in Twi in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



