Economic Fighters to hold vigil over killing of 90-year-old woman

The 90-year-old woman was beaten to death for being labelled a witch

The Economic Fighters League has served notice of a vigil in solidarity with the family of the deceased 90-year-old woman, Madam Mariama Akua Denteh, killed over allegations of witchcraft.

All things being equal, the 2-hour vigil [7 pm – 9 pm] will come off on August, 08, 2020 at the Black Star Gate in the capital, Accra.



Organizers have written to the Ghana Police Service to seek clearance for the public gathering.

A copy of the notice to the police sighted by Kasapafmonline.com said: “the reason for the gathering is to express our part of a will to construct a culture of resistance against all excesses that dehumanize us as human beings, and Ghanaians and Africans.”



According to the organizers, all protocols in accordance with the Presidential directives on public gathering and COVID-19 safety measures will be observed.

