1
Menu
News

Economic crisis: BoG governor must resign or be sacked – Adongo

Isaac Adongo Banking Sector 1 Isaac Adongo, MP Bolgatanga Central

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has called for the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison.

According to him, some policy decision taken by Dr Ernest Addison has had dire consequences on the local economy.

He cited high inflation, depreciation of the cedi, increase in transport fares, goods and services, and price hikes in petroleum products, among others as some factors crippling the local economy.

“How can Dr. Addison still be the Governor of the Central Bank? I call on Dr. Addison as a matter of urgency to exit that office and give Ghana the chance to clear the mess that he has created…Dr Addison must be sacked. Otherwise, he must have the conscience to resign as the Governor of the Central Bank,” Isaac Adongo stated.

Addressing journalists in parliament on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, the Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo said, "we will evoke the exercise of the oversight responsibilities of parliament on BoG to deal with the governor for failing to manage Ghana’s monetary space."

Ghana's inflation, as of September 2022 stands at 37.2 per cent.

Prior to the announcement of the September 2022 inflation, the Bank of Ghana adjusted upwards the policy rate to 24.5% to fight inflation.

According to the data, food inflation for the month of September was 37.8% with non-food inflation at 36.8%.

The cedi on the other hand is buying at GH¢13.0114 and selling at GH¢13.0244 against the US dollar.

ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents
Why Dr. Bawumia was booed during Hogbetsotso Za
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt
Related Articles: