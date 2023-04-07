Economic crisis: Have faith in the God of the impossible - Rev Asare Addo to Ghanaians

Revered Kingsley Asare Addo has urged Christians to trust God to turn around things, especially at a crucial time Ghana is facing an economic crisis.

According to him, Ghanaians should not lose faith in God through this hardship as things will change when God decides to move.



Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb, he believed the country's circumstances will change for the better.



“… I call on Christians to still have faith in the God of impossible. With him nothing is impossible. Sometimes our lord passed through hardship but he succeeded. Ghana will go through this hardship but I know that when God decides to move, we shall see a complete change in our circumstances.



Rev Addo also encouraged that Christian citizens must hold on to the true substance of their faith and desist from vices such as corruption and greed, that are plaguing society.



In his words, “Hold on to the true substance of the faith of Christianity. It looks like we are actually pleased with the outward form, I go to church, we are celebrating Good Friday, but the message is to repent. Turn from your sins, let us eschew all the vices that are plaguing our society, we are seeing corruption in this country, is it Christian to be corrupt? Is it Christian to be greedy? Is that the example Christ set for us? So, I am calling on Ghanaians to hold on to the true message of Christ that repent and return from your sins and salvation will be ours.”

Good Friday is a significant day in the Christian calendar, as it marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. His death on the cross was a supreme act of sacrifice, an ultimate display of love for humanity.



On Good Friday, Christians converge in the church to reflect on the sacrifice that Jesus made for man.







