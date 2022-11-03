Economic crisis: Minority calls on Akufo-Addo to save Ghanaians urgently

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called on the government and President Akufo-Addo to save the suffering masses now as there is a severe economic crisis.

According to John Jinapor, government can do something about the galloping fuel prices because Ghana has exceeded more than fourfolds of the annual projected oil revenue, and Ghanaians are suffering.



“Something can be done. The president said he was going to look for cheaper oil, from where? And he did not even give us timelines. This will not solve the problem, the only thing that can solve the problem is a practical way, and we have enumerated steps we can take to address the challenge we are going through,” he noted.



He is therefore calling on the government to take measures to address the dire needs of Ghanaians.

The Minority also urged government to revamp and operationalize the Tema Oil Refinery to provide Ghanaians with cheaper and sufficient petroleum products and avoid the hikes.







NYA/WA