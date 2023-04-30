Economic crisis: Not even Jesus nor Prophet Mohammed could have saved Ghana – Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director

The Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has belittled the Economic Intelligence Unit's report that suggests the main opposition NDC will win the 2024 general elections in the wake of Ghana’s economic woes.

He said the current global economic challenges were occasioned by several problems rather than mismanagement on the part of the government.



“Even Jesus or Prophet Mohammed will not be able to manage the country’s economic challenge stemming from the said difficulties,” he said.



Mr. Ahiagbah made the comment on Friday, 28 April 2023.



He said no economic messiah could survive the global economic challenges.



He denied the economic crunch being experienced by Ghanaians was the doing of the NPP.



"If you run an economy that is driven by imports, how will you survive some of these shocks?” he queried.

"We have an import-driven economy,” he said.



Mr. Ahiagbah explained that Ghana’s economic challenges are threefold: The Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war as well global economic recession.



“These are not the doing of the government,” he stressed.



"Some of the things said in the EIU's report tie in with the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) propaganda over the years,” he argued on Accra-based Citi FM.



For his part, one of the aides to former President John Dramani Mahama and NDC’s parliamentary hopeful for Abura Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency in the Central Region, Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, said the NPP does not deserve to be retained in government and for that matter must be booted out for mismanaging the economy.