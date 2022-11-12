Economic crisis: 'Rawlings will be rolling in his grave by now' - Zanetor

Korle-Klottey MP, Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings

The current state of affairs will leave Ghana’s first president of the 4th Republic, Jerry John Rawlings, heartbroken and angry.

This is according to Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey Constituency.



Speaking to Kafui Dey on GTV’s Breakfast Show, the National Democratic Congress MP explained that the love the former President had for Ghana would leave him uncomfortable in his grave.



“He will be rolling in his grave by now. I think he will be heartbroken and angry at the same time. His heart bled for this country,” she said.



She further revealed that the former President loved the country more than his family.



“I think he loved his country more than he did his family”, she added.

The MP, who doubles as the first daughter of the former President, also noted how her mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, supported the former President in his pursuit to serve the country.



“My mom told me she understood when she got married to him that this was who he was. So she understood which roles she was going to play by his side and she did. So I think from the very beginning, she did not go into a marriage with him under the illusion that he was one thing and expected another. She knew what she was getting herself into,” she concluded.



Zanetor's comment adds to several voices calling for the Ghanaian government to fix the poor state of living and economic mismanagement being spearheaded by the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



DQ/ESA