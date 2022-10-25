Economic crisis could lead to influx of fake drugs, shortages - PSGH

File photo

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has raised concerns over the current economic crisis and its impact on their activities.

The Society warned there could be a compromise in the quality of drugs produced or imported as well as the cost of drugs at the retail level.



A statement issued by the Society noted that several of its members have had their imports and manufacturing reduced, a situation they lamented could affect the security of medication in Ghana.



It further warned that there could be an influx of fake and substandard drugs into the country.



Furthermore, the Society says there could be a drop in the offering of services by National Health Insurance Service providers.



It said the shortage and unavailability of drugs would impact the progress towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

PSGH has therefore recommended that the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Ghana urgently work with the Ghana Association of Banks to prioritize the pharmaceutical sector and support them with forex solutions and loans at preferential rates to ensure the availability of medicines.



It has also called on the National Health Insurance Authority to reimburse NHIS service providers to enable them to make outstanding payments due to suppliers.



Meanwhile, PSGH has announced it will organize a stakeholder meeting and find out how to assist its members.



