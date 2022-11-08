3
Economic hardship: Brigadier-General Nunoo-Mensah laments over ugly Ghanaian politics

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

A former National Security Advisor to the late President John Evans Atta Mills, Brigadier-General (Rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, has narrated how he reached out to President Akufo-Addo to help him with his experience and give him ideas on how to come out of the current economic challenges but was obstructed.

"I know President Akufo-Addo more than any other politician, I was his campaign Manager in 1998. You said you won't call me so I decided to reach out to him myself but he says he doesn't have the time, what should I do again?

" . . experience is the best teacher and based on our knowledge of the past we knew this would happen so I decided to go to the President. I went with a friend and approached Kwame Mpiani and he called Gabby on the phone to give us access to speak to the President. One week later we didn't hear from anyone . . . I was really sad because we were not going to beg the President for anything . . . I offered myself," he lamented adding that "our politics is ugly".

Listen to his full narration in the video below:

