Economic hardship: I'm addressing Ghanaians after broader consultations - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that he is addressing Ghanaians today, Sunday, October 30, on the economy after engaging various stakeholders in the country.

In a series of tweets shared earlier today, the president indicated that the government has met with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ghana Empowers Association, Organized Labour and other groups



He indicated that he briefed the various groups on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal the government was seeking and took their inputs.



"I will be addressing the nation after broad consultations with the Council of State, Cabinet and key stakeholders in the economy including, GUTA, AGI, Banks, GPRTU, Forex Bureau Association, Market Women, Ghana Employers Association, and Organised Labour," parts of the tweets read.



View the President's tweets below, plus some details of engagement he had with stakeholders:

IB/BOG