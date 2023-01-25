4
Menu
News

Economic hardship has been with us since Adam, don’t blame Akufo-Addo – Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor Sldkei Ghanaian politician Madam Akua Donkor

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: rainbowradionline.com

Ghanaian politician Madam Akua Donkor has asked Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo a break and give him the peace of mind to govern.

The founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), said the complaints of economic hardship are not new.

According to her, since the days of the late Jerry John Rawlings, Ghanaians have complained about economic hardship, and that has not changed.

Madam Donkor stated that the current administration has done its best to address the challenges we face.

The government has made significant investments in road projects and other key policies that have improved people’s lives.

“Economic hardship has been with us since Adam, so why should we blame Akufo-Addo? Ghanaians have been complaining since the late Rawlings era. When Kufour took over, he was dubbed Kufour Fallon because of the water crisis. Mills was also chastised, and this has remained the attitude of Ghanaians. Despite doing his best, Akufo-Addo is being chastised today.

Commenting on the National Cathedral Project, she asked Ghanaians to allow the project to be completed.

Madam Donkor said she had earlier opposed the idea of the Cathedral, but after further explanation and understanding of the funding and objective of the project, she supports its construction.

Source: rainbowradionline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund