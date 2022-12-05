6
Economic hardships: ABA Fuseini displays Ga Kenkey, fish in Parliament

Ken In Parliament ABA Fuseini holding fried fish on the floor of Parliament

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashir Alhassan Fuseini, has bemoaned the worsening economic hardships Ghanaians are going through.

To demonstrate his frustration, ABA Fuseini went to the floor of Parliament, on Monday, December 5, 2022, with a ball of Ga Kenkey and fish to show how the prices of items have increased astronomically over the past few months.

The MP who also took Kenkey and fish to the house in 2021 said the price has doubled within 12 months.

Holding the ball of Kenkey, ABA Fuseini said: “Mr Speaker before your distinguished self, last year, I brought before this House at that time a ball of Kenkey. Mr. Speaker this ball of Kenkey, even though it has suffered some kwashiorkor, was GH¢2. Mr Speaker, today, is GH¢4.

He then went on to raise the fish, saying, “Mr Speaker this fish, which I bought, the same size, last year was GH¢6, (now) this one is GH¢12,” he added.

The MP said that the only person who can be held responsible for the worsening economic conditions in the country is the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

He, therefore, urged his colleague MPs from the majority caucus of the House, who also want Ken Ofori-Atta removed, not to be swayed in their efforts.

Watch the MP’s remarks below:



Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:





Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:



IB/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
