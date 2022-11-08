7
Menu
News

Economic management: Seth Terkper educates Koku Anyidoho on what NDC will do differently

Koku And Terkper Samuel Koku Anyidoho and Seth Terkper

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Minister for Finance under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress government, Seth Terkper, has outlined some things his party would do differently if it were to be in power.

In a Twitter engagement with former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the former minister said an NDC government, among other things, would adopt strategic measures to ensure debt repayment.

"If you borrow, learn to repay (Sinking Fund & debt/ratings wahala); ii) crisis are inevitable, prepare, w/ fields (Stabex/Contingency Fund, my crisis is bigger than yours is fallacy),' he wrote.

In addition, Seth Terkper said an NDC government would reduce expenditures to cover the losses in the face of failing tax revenues.

"If tax revenue is stagnant, reduce expenditure, however lofyvor (SIC) well-meaning (recall E-schools in 2016?). Can't borrow perpetually to finance them. Be targeted when you receive $6b (unprecedented, not even HIPC flows) for a crisis like COVID, topping 3 oil fields," Mr Terkper wrote.

Over the past weeks, Ghana has been plunged into a severe economic crisis characterised by high inflation leading to an unbearable cost of living.

The opposition, amidst the hardship, accuses the government of failing to act decisively in dealing with the situation.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, on Thursday, October 27, 2022, delivered a public lecture where he addressed Ghana's economic challenges and offered some solutions to the government.

You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:

 

GA/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
I’m glued to my seat in Parliament – Adwoa Safo tells constituents
Why Dr. Bawumia was booed during Hogbetsotso Za
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt