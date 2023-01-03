Economy: Government has measures in place to turn things around- Trade Minister

Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, says measures are in the offing to turn Ghana’s economy around.

He revealed that measures put in place with assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would help turn things around for the better.



Alan Kyerematen made the the statement at the Calvary Charismatic Church on 31st night, 2022



The Trade Minister cited the woes of other countries across the globe as against the current state of Ghana.

“Find out from even the most advanced countries like UK, United States of America, Germany or France, from north to south, east and west, go and find out some were queuing for bread, petrol and cooking oil. These are even rich nations, but for God’s grace we never queued for petrol.



“This was not because of our might or knowledge or government power, it was by the grace of God”, the Minister added.



The Minister asked Ghanaians to be thankful to God for His mercies bestowed on us at a time globally revered economies were on their knees.