Edem Agbana descends on Nana Aba over Mahama, 'dumsor' video

Edem Agbana (right) and Nana Aba Anamoah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ketu South Constituency, Edem Agbana, has criticised broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah over a video of kids saying that they remember former President John Dramani Mahama for 'dumsor'— the days of intermittent power supply—on her show.

According to him, the kids were coached to make derogatory remarks against the former president because there is no way they could have remembered the days of 'dumsor' on their own because they would have been too young then.



Agbana, a former deputy youth organiser of the NDC, who made these remarks in an interview on GHOne’s GHToday programme on Monday, January 23, 2023, added that the broadcaster also failed to educate the kids as they were making misguided remarks against the former president.



“I’m utterly disgusted with what I saw on that video. I’m utterly disgusted with the fact that Nana Aba Anamoah, whom I respect so much as a journalist with so many years of experience, allowed those little children to peddle so much falsehood and ignorance about the former President, John Dramani Mahama.



“When you watch the video carefully, I can tell you on authority that those little children were coached... It is obvious they were coached; you know why, what are their ages, and they were talking about these that happened 8, 9, or 10 years ago.



He added, “So, subtract 9 years from children who are 13, 12 years old. And it was an opportunity for Nana Aba Anamoah to educate these children, not to allow them to peddle this ignorance.”

The host of GHToday, Serwaa Amihere, however, rejected the assertion that the children who spoke on Nana Aba’s programme were coached.



He said that the children made comments on other political figures in the country, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



What the kids said on Nana Aba’s programme:



Media personality cum TV show host Nana Aba Anamoah made waves on social media over the release of a new TV series.

The show, titled “Actual Bosses,” features some kids discussing topical issues in the country.



The first episode featured these kids discussing the performance of the current and past governments and who they would vote for in the upcoming elections.



In some clips of the programme making the rounds on social media, the children were asked about former President John Dramani Mahama, and their interesting responses stirred reactions online.



They associated the former president with 'dumsor', a term used to refer to the incessant power outages that plagued the country during his time in power.



In another clip, the children were asked who they would vote for if given the chance, and they suggested Vice President Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia.

