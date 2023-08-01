Edem Agbana supports BECE candidates in Ketu North

Edem Agbana presenting some of the mathematical sets to a student

Source: Koku Agbenaza, Contributor

The Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ketu North Constituency of the Volta region, Eric Edem Agbana, has donated mathematical sets to over 2000 students in the constituency.

The beneficiaries are final year students preparing to sit for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



The former Deputy National Youth Organizer of the NDC believes the intervention is a necessary step to aid the students to prepare adequately for the examination.



According to the dynamic politician, the intervention was in response to several requests from parents and teachers who bemoan the lack of mathematical sets, which affects the performance of the students.



Edem Agbana and his team, are currently touring all 86 public and private basic schools within the municipality, sharing words of encouragement and the mathematical sets to the students.



He bemoaned the poor performance of schools in the BECE, urging all stakeholders to take pragmatic steps to address the challenges.



He also promised to be an effective advocate for the vulnerable in the constituency.

















