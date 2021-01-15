Edem Farrie interviews Gregory Brevetti, Elisha Thompson on ‘intense efforts to dispel COVID-19 myths’

Source: Edem Farrie, Contributor

A global race is on to vaccinate people against COVID-19 and with infections soaring worldwide, some people are extremely concerned about how slow the vaccination process is taking.

In light of the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, announcing his efforts to bring the vaccines to Ghana, some Ghanaians took to their social media handles to criticized the decision.



This is an in-depth interview of what to expect with these international Frontline Doctors who have taken their vaccines and deal first hand with COVID-19 patients.



Also featuring is a street Vox Pop in Accra to find out how prepared some Ghanaians are.

Watch the interview conducted by Edem Farrie below.









