Edem Kofi Kpotosu leads in Ho central NDC primaries - Delegates

MP hopeful for Ho Central Constituency, Edem Kofi Kpotosu

An educationist and philanthropist, Edem Kofi Kpotosu is in the lead in the Ho Central NDC Constituency primaries scheduled for May 13.

This is according to some delegates in the constituency who spoke to this reporter in Ho.



The celebrated teacher whose philanthropic activities cut across all political divides is widely tipped to win the primaries to become the NDC's parliamentary candidate for Ho central in the 2024 general election.



Incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Benjamin Kpodo, has taken a bow out of the contest after representing the party in Parliament for two terms.



Among the candidates contesting the primary in the constituency are, Emmanuel Kafui Dzamefe, Stanley Nelvis Glatey, Raphael Kordah, Selorm Dey and Randsford Kasu.



Some delegates interviewed by this reporter, have all concluded that, looking at the contest ahead of the NDC in 2024, the party in the Ho central constituency has to present a formidable candidate, most especially, one that is experienced and capable of maximizing votes in the constituency for the NDC.

Delegates will therefore be looking for a candidate who is matured, hardworking, generous and someone who is eligible for an appointment in the next NDC government, and Edem Kofi Kpotosu according to the delegates, stands tall among the rest.



Being a teacher and currently head of human resource at the Volta regional directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), with a law and arts background, Edem Kofi Kpotosu is said to have offered himself and assisted in the development of so many youth and women in the constituency and beyond.



He is said to have provided apprenticeship training support for many young women and offered soft loans to traders in the constituency to improve their livelihoods.



The delegates claimed that, during the last primary in the constituency, Kpotosu sold his ideas and even though did not garner the expected votes to emerge the party's candidate, he stood with the party and communicated for the party by selling the party and the image of the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



In an Interaction with this reporter, Kpotosu said he had dutifully served the NDC in different capacities and is an active member of the party at the branch and constituency levels and he believes it was his time to lead the party into a resounding victory in 2024.

He said women and youth empowerment were very dear to his heart and would work hard "to improve the economic conditions of our youth and women, when offered the opportunity by the delegates to lead the party as it's parliamentary candidate for Ho central in the 2024 general election."



The candidate who is contesting the primary for a second time and picked number 4 on the ballot paper, appealed to delegates in the constituency to vote massively for him during the primary and assured of working together with every member of the party in the constituency for a resounding victory for the NDC in the 2024 general election.



" I appreciate your support in the previous primaries as you unanimously gave me your word, I wish and hope that you trust me once again with that authority in this primaries - I assure you that I would work hard to unite the party and to maximize our votes and that of our flagbearer in the 2024 general election," he tells delegates as he goes about his campaign.