Edem Kpotosu gifts zonal office to NDC

The zonal office given to the NDC by Edem Kpotosu

Richmond Edem Kpotosu, one of the seven aspiring parliamentary candidates for Ho central constituency in the Volta region has gifted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) a zonal party office.

The edifice is an abandoned facility that the candidate renovated and handed it over to Sokode zone of the party. After handing over the facility to the delegates on Saturday, April 8 2023 at a ceremony he held to officially launch his campaign, Edem said it is a promise he delivered.



He said during his campaign tour in 2019, "I promised as part of my social contact to the delegates that i would like to put up zonal offices in the five zones (of Ho central)".



"Getting a place to meet (delegates) became a challenge so i told them that in fact what i said going round canvassing for votes it's now time for me to put up the zonal office", he added.



Edem Kpotosu said he will build the remaining four offices in future. He asked delegates to give him the nod in the come May 13 primaries of the party.

Edem first entered the parliamentary contest in last four years but lost to the incumbent MP, Benjamin Komla Kpodo.



He said he has since worked under Benjamin Komla Kpodo and has gathered the needed experience to become the next MP for Ho. Edem Kpotosu was successfully vetted to contest the seat with six others.



He's picked number four on the ballot, to him it is a strategic position.