Edited - Wesley Girls Old students donate GHC825,000 to alma mater

FotoJet (38) Some WGHS old student from the 2001 year group

Sun, 12 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The old student association of Wesley Girls Senior High School in Cape Coast (WGHS OGA) has donated GHC825,000.

The donation was made at the 186th Speech and Prize Giving Day which was held from Saturday, February 11 to Sunday, February 12.

The 186th Speech and Prize Giving Day by 2001 WGHS OGA group.

Hundreds of old students of the school grace the speech and prize giving day in dazzling attires made in the yellow and green colours of the school.

View pictured from the WGHS 186th Speech and Prize Giving Day below:















