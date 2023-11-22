Edith Wheatland Akorsah wins 2023 African Agribusiness Woman of the Year award

Ms. Edith Wheatland Akorsah giving her speech after winning the award

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of Rockland Farms, Ms. Edith Wheatland Akorsah has been crowned winner the African Agribusiness Woman of the Year at the 2023 African Women in Agribusiness Awards.

Ms. Edith Wheatland Akorsah won the award at the 4th 2023 African Women in Agribusiness Awards hosted at the Holiday Inn in Accra on Saturday, November 18, 2023.



The Agribusiness African Woman Award recognizes an outstanding female entrepreneur in the African agribusiness sector who has demonstrated exceptional leadership innovation and impact.



Speaking after winning the award, the CEO of Rockland Farms stated that the award has inspired her to encourage the youth with her agribusiness and will not give up in her quest to feed the country and Africa at large.



“This award has given me lots of joy, if not for them I wouldn’t have gotten here if not for the women I work with. I thank the organizers, Guzakuza has made us aware that people notice and recognize everything we do. Agric is what feeds the nation. This award has really encouraged me to inspire the youth,” Wheatland Akorsah stated.



Mabel-Ann Akoto-Kwudzo who also won the best farmer of the year said in her acceptance speech that, “I am highly elated by this award. I was the best farmer in Ghana in 2021 and I have won a lot of awards. I am working with 3,000 women and we are cultivating a total of 6,000 acres of land.



Speaking on the sidelines of the awards, Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah who is the brain behind Guzakuza, organizers of the awards emphasized that the awards do not only bring women together but create a platform to trade.

She said, “For us is not just about gathering but creating an environment where women can really thrive. So we are creating an opportunity where women can access funding, market and opportunities women need to thrive.”



A total of 18 awards were handed to outstanding women in agribusiness at the event which was attended by guests and winners from across the African continent which include, Malawi, Kenya, Uganda and other countries.



The 2023 African Women in Agribusiness Awards was under the theme ‘Celebrating Women Blazing the African Agribusiness Trail.’



The event which is organized by Guzakuza, a social enterprise celebrates African women in agribusiness while empowering them to play active roles in the industry. Guzakuza, a social enterprise aims at bringing together communities to acknowledge the achievements of remarkable women who have overcome challenges and made substantial impacts in African agribusiness.



Below is the list of award winners



She-Innovate - Dr. Wanida Lewis

Emerging Star In Agribusiness - Christabel Ofori



Perseverance - Yvette Dickson Tetteh



Green Business Of The Year - Rosemary Kimunya



Role Model - Portia Agyei Yeboah



Business Diversification Award - Hauwa R. Abubakar



Export Business Of The Year - Temitope Ande

New Business Of The Year - Isata Guiro Sithole



Diversity & Inclusion - Asma Begun Mirza



Young Agripreneur Of The Year - Esther Nyakiri Nduta



Agri-Ecommerce Of The Year - Josephine June Gathoni Njoki



Agri Tech Of The Year - Maryanne Gichanga



International Agribusiness Woman - Amaka Chukwudum

Agri Journalist Of The Year - Gifty Manye-Hodey



Best Agriculture/Agribusiness Student Award - Gertrude Chambati



Best Advocacy Award - Mercy T. Manzini



Best Packaging - Emi-Beth Quantson



Best Farmer - Mabel-Ann Akoto-Kwudzo



African Agribusiness Woman Of The Year - Edith Wheatland