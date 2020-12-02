Educate 9-year-old girls about cervical cancer - Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh

Source: Angela Akua Asante, Contributor

In Ghana, an estimated 2,000 women die of cervical cancer each year according to renowned global health practitioner, Oheema Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh.

The sexually-transmissible disease, which starts from a part of a woman’s reproductive system called the cervix, when infected by HPV (human papillomavirus), is said to mainly affect women over 30. However, the daughter of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II believes that the awareness campaign has to target young girls.



“First of all, you need to educate them [the women] about what the [cervical] cancer is,” she underlined.



Oheema defended her stance on the Touch of France TV show. When asked by the host, H.E. Anne-Sophie Avé, how young they should be when educated, the CEO of InHealth Group insisted:



“As early as 9, even before they become sexually active because human papillomavirus is a sexually transmitted oncogene. So you tell the child before they become sexually active; that way, you catch them early.

“And it’s possible you can have an HPV vaccine to prevent them from getting the HPV.”



Whilst the country is yet to have a national cervical cancer programme, Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh’s foundation, CERVIVA Ghana, has been carrying out activities to educate the population, especially women and to work towards establishing Ghana’s first state-of-the-art screening centre in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.



Watch the full interview below:





Source: Angela Akua Asante, Contributor