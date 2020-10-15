Education Minister announces plans to establish Technical and Vocational Education Service

Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has announced that as part of government’s efforts to revamp and mainstream Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Ghana, a Technical and Vocational Education Service (TVES) is to be set up under the Ministry of Education.

Speaking on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the TVET Expo held at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Dr Prempeh stated that the purpose of the agency is to provide focused attention on this important sector, in line with the President’s vision of a skilled country ready to provide the manpower needs for its industrialisation drive.



He said the Pre-Tertiary Bill which will establish and allow for the operationalisation of the TVES is currently before Parliament.

He announced further that under the same bill, all the 400 or so pre-tertiary TVET institutions that are scattered across about 19 ministries will be aligned under the Ministry of Education to enable standardisation of certification and quality assurance.



The TVET Expo seeks to highlight the government’s achievements in the TVET sector since 2017.