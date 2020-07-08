General News

Education Minister discharged from UGMC after being treated for coronavirus

The Minister for Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has been discharged from the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South “is currently at home resting.”



Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was reported to have been infected with the virus days after the party’s parliamentary primaries. On June 24, 2020, the medical doctor was said to have been in isolation at the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC) after a voluntary test, having had symptoms of coronavirus such as headache.



Public Relations Officer for the Education Ministry, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, confirmed the news on Onua TV. According to his narration, the minister returned from his constituency after his acclamation as the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for Manhyia South constituency and started experiencing headache.



Ghana is currently averaging about 400 new cases of Coronavirus on a daily basis, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service has revealed.

As it stands now, the current case count has risen to 21,968 after 891 new infections detected in 73 districts, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye told journalists at a press briefing on Tuesday morning.



Additionally, the clinical recoveries have also gone up to 17,156 while the death toll is now at 129.





