Education Minister increases scholarship for engineering students in Bosomtwe

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Education Minister

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, has increased scholarships to young students in his constituency to pursue Engineering programmes at the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) in Tarkwa.

The full self-sponsored scholarships have been increased from 30 to 60 places for the next academic year.



Dr Adutwum, also the Minister of Education, announced that four acres of land had been acquired at UMAT for the construction of hostel facilities for the students.



He said the selection of the beneficiaries was done with various stakeholders in the constituency to ensure that only qualified people were selected.



The Minister said this on Wednesday when received the beneficiaries of the scholarship in Accra, stressing they would begin recruitment for the next batch by the end of May 2021.



Speaking to the students, Dr Adutwum said his vision was to ensure that Bosomtwe got 150 engineers in the next 10 years.

He explained that his commitment to support the youth was part of his broader plan to help the growth of education in the country.



Dr Adutwum charged the students to make good use of the opportunity and study hard to justify the investment made in them.



"To whom much is given, much is expected. Keep on doing well for it is a real opportunity to impact future generations. Your future is in your hands," he advised.



The Minister promised to work with industry players for the students to undertake internship opportunities in their third year to have a hands-on experience on the job.



He was optimistic that after the completion of their programmes, they would be in a position to support the development of Bosomtwe and the nation as a whole.

Dr Adutwum advised the students to be disciplined and exhibit a high sense of self-confidence in the pursuit of their academic excellence, saying, " You are blazing a trail for others to emulate".



"I want to make Bosomtwe stand out and be the best District in terms of human capital development. I will support you to succeed for others to emulate your achievements," he said.



Dr Adutwum said his vision was to ensure that the constituency produced all professionals including doctors, engineers and pharmacists, and others.



Mr Gideon Anthony Lagede, on behalf of the students, thanked the Minister for the support and pledged to do their best to support the development of Bosomtwe.