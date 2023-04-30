0
Education Minister inspects STEM Junior High School project in Kumasi

Education Minister 123.png Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (Middle) during the inspection

Sun, 30 Apr 2023 Source: GNA

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has inspected the progress of work on the construction of a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Junior High School (JHS) in Kumasi.

The project which is currently ongoing at the Asem Junior High School is the first model STEM JHS being funded by the Arab Development Bank.

The Government in collaboration with its development partners is building similar schools which will be equipped with physics, biology, and chemistry laboratories at Bantama, Juaben, Onwe, and Ejisu, all in the Ashanti Region.

The expectation is that the model STEM JHS concept would transform basic education by equipping pupils with 21st-century skills required for the manpower needs of the country.

The Minister who was on a four-day working visit to the Ashanti Region, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work and charged the contractors to deliver within the scheduled time.

He said it was important to complete the project on time because it would be open for admission during the next academic year.

The President’s vision to accelerate development through education is being driven by STEM and Technical and Vocational Education, which is being vigorously pursued by the government, he indicated.

Prior to the inspection of the project site, the Minister paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after which he visited some selected schools in the Metropolis.

Among the schools visited were Wesley College of Education, Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School, Kumasi Girls Senior High School, and Kumasi High School.

Source: GNA
