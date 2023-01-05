3
Education Minister meets management of public universities, GTEC over fee increment brouhaha

Meeting Adutwum 696x521 Some public universities have announced in excess of about 50% increase in fees

Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutuwm is currently engaging the management of public universities and Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) on the increment in fees brouhaha.

The meeting by the Minister is intended to address agitations against the increment of fees and bring closure to the matter.

The National Union of Ghana Student (NUGS) has raised red flags over some public universities charging above the approved 15 percent fee increment for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Union has subsequently petitioned some relevant state institutions including Parliament for their concerns to be addressed.

Some public universities have announced in excess of about 50 percent increase above the approved rate.

Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon Awandare justified the increment insisting the university is ready for any dispute in court.

