Education Minister promises STEM facility for Kumasi High School

Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education and an old student of Kumasi High School said the famous Gyinyase based secondary school would from next year have a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) facility on campus.

Speaking at the launch of his alma mater's 60th anniversary, the Minister noted that the facility would enable the school to offer courses under the STEM concept when completed.



The project, he stated would also afford parents who want their children to do purely STEM courses to choose Kumasi High School.



"The President's vision is to encourage and provide avenues for more students to offer courses in STEM and as a measure more schools are being supported to do so and as an old boy of Kumasi High School i am glad that we are beneficiaries of this visionary project", the Minister said.



Details:



The Minister said early next month construction would begin for the STEM project.

As part of the project, Dr. Adutwum disclosed that Kumasi High School would benefit from the construction of STEM laboratories to facilitate the teaching of learning of the courses.



Chairman:



Professor Adom Frimpong, the Chairman For the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) and an old student of KUHIS speaking on the theme "60 years of wholistic education in safe environment, What Next?", he said it's high time school has every facility that would enhance teaching and learning.



He therefore tasked the old students association to support the school's administration to offer best service to current students and tutors.



The Chairman commended the school authorities for its academic achievements and urged them to continue in that path to enable it to attain greatness.

"We must have in ourselves the spirit of undertaking extra ordinary things if we are to enhance the status of this school in all the aspects of education", the Chairman stressed.



Headmaster:



Bernard Hall-Baidoo, Headmaster of Kumasi High School commended the old students association for their support.



He said the school had achieved successes in academics, Sports and Quiz competitions among others.



Chairman of the Planning Committee:

Reverend Peter Owusu Mensah, the Chairman for the Central Planning Committee of the 60th Anniversary Celebration said the school had chosen to construct an ultra modern sports complex.



The project, he noted would serve as a befitting monument for Kumasi High School in its 60 years of existence.



He noted that the school would from the launch undertake various activities such as seminars, outreach programmes as well as sporting and social events.



"We are determined to undertake various activities alongside the construction of the sporting monument to usher in the main Anniversary in July 2024", the Chairman stated.