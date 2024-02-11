Education Minister says early childhood education key to shaping future leaders

Minister for Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum

Source: GNA

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education, says it is important to produce a critical mass of learners who have been equipped with 21st-century skills.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mrs. Maamle Andrews, Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, Dr Adutwum said quality early childhood education was not only for sustaining educational excellence but also for shaping the future leaders and innovators of the nation.



He was speaking at the inauguration of a new primary classroom building for Explorers Montessori Schools to equip and improve the teaching and learning of pupils between the ages of one to two years old.



“By investing in modern and conducive learning spaces, we are investing in the future of our nation,” Dr Adutwum said, adding the initiative signified a bold step towards unlocking another chapter of education in Ghana.



The Minister said the Ministry was keen to seize every opportunity to advance education for young pupils, promote the professionalization of teachers, and provide a conducive policy environment to ensure the growth and development of the education sector in Ghana.



She believed that Primary Explorers would be a beacon of inspiration and learning for all who walk through the doors of the school.



The School, which has been in existence since 2007, provides pupils with basic academic knowledge to help develop them for the future.

The motive behind the extension of the school was to ensure that pupils continue to acquire already developed knowledge and skills.



Mrs Kamilla Kirpalani, Founder of Explorers Montessori School, said the school had a unique blend of the Montessori and Cambridge curricula, a hybrid model that combined the principles of child-led learning and academic excellence.



She said the school’s curriculum honored the innate curiosity and individuality of each child, allowing them to explore, discover, and learn at their own pace.



The Founder said the Cambridge curriculum provided a framework that equipped students with the knowledge, skills, and qualifications to thrive in this world in their own time in history.



She said the space that housed the Primary School was carefully designed to meet the high standards set by Cambridge, ensuring an environment that not



only facilitated academic excellence but also ignited a passion for critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration.

Mrs Kirpalani reaffirmed her commitment to providing the highest quality education for every student.



“As we stand on the threshold of a new chapter, let us carry with us the spirit of Ghana, the place we are so grateful to call home”, she added.



The Montessori School nurtures and provides a diverse community dedicated to the growth and development of every child.



The primary school building has been carefully designed to inspire and foster creativity to allow pupils to thrive in an environment filled with natural light, soft colors, and uncluttered spaces.



Beyond academics, the school also emphasizes the importance of grace, courtesy, and respect in every child to possess the excellence and qualities of true leaders and global citizens.