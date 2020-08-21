General News

Education Minister urges School Reopening Committee to collaborate with key stakeholders

Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has urged a committee set up to deliberate and advice on modalities for the re-opening of schools in the pre-tertiary subsector to engage actively with key stakeholders.

He told the School Reopening Committee that in its deliberations, it must ensure that all stakeholders are brought on board in drawing up its recommendations for transmission to the President and thanked them for accepting this important national assignment.



The committee is chaired by Prof Dominic Fobih, a former Minister of Education and currently the chairman of the GETFund Board of Trustees and comprises representatives from the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, UNICEF, Private school sector and Parents.



The committee has one month period to report back to the Minister on its recommendations, on September 21, 2020.

Schools were shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Dr Prempeh on Thursday, August 20, 2020, inaugurated the 10-member committee in Accra for the approval of the President.

