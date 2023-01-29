2
Education Ministry cautions against payment of money to secure school placement

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Education Ministry has warned the public against the payment of money to secure their preferred choice of school during this year’s computerised school placement into second-cycle schools.

In a statement issued by the Ministry and signed by its Spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng stressed: “Kindly be reminded that, the School Selection and Placement process is purely on merit and no other consideration whatsoever.”

Reports are rife that some guardians and parents pay bribes to get their wards into grade A&B schools in the CSSPS placement of students.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has assured the public of a transparent, equitable, and merit-based placement process.

