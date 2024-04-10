Education Ministry honours Minister on 60th birthday

Osei Yaw Adutum and some of the school children cutting his cake

The Ministry of Education celebrated Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, on his 60th birthday with a brief ceremony at the conference room of the Ministry.

The event was attended by staff of the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES), as well as representatives and students from St. Barnabas and Calvary Methodist Basic Schools.



Deputy Minister, Rev. Ntim Fordjour, acknowledged Dr. Adutwum’s significant contributions to the education sector over the past eight years.



“We have seen your footprint, and now we have smart kindergartens and the same transformation in primary, Junior High Schools, and Senior High Schools within underserved communities,” the Deputy Minister said, expressing admiration for the Minister’s dedication and commitment to serving the nation.



The Deputy Minister commended Dr. Adutwum’s dedication and commitment to serving Ghana, which were evident in his punctuality and hard work at the Ministry.

The Director of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah highlighted Dr. Adutwum’s remarkable achievements and positive impact within the education sector.



Dr. Adutwum expressed gratitude to the Ministry and staff of GES for honouring him on his birthday. He emphasized the importance of education and encouraged the students to be inspired by the experience of the day. He reminded them that they could achieve all their desires if they put their minds to it.



“This experience today should remind you that you can achieve all that you desire once you put your minds to it,” the minister shared.



The minister, who is known for celebrating his birthday with students, took time to acknowledge the presence of the students and teachers from both schools. He encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in their studies and to be inspired by the experience of the day.