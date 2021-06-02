Education Ministry lists top-performing SHSs in Ashanti Region

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education

• The Ministry of Education has come out with two ranking schemes for all Senior High Schools

• This is to help place each institution in its proper perspective and to fully assess the free SHS policy



• Tepa SHS is the top-performing high school in the Ashanti Region



The Education Ministry has rolled out two ranking schemes for all Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country.



The schemes place each institution in its proper perspective and fully assess the free SHS policy.



According to the new schemes, Tepa SHS is the top-performing school in the Ashanti region followed by Saint Louis, Toase SHS, Kumasi High, Ghana Muslim Mission SHS, and Prempeh College.



Kumasi Wesley Girls, TI Amass, Opoku Ware School, Pentecost SHS, Mankraso SHS, and Osei Adutwum SHS were also recognized for their performance.

This information was made known by the minister of education Dr Yaw Adutwum during a ceremony in recognition and award ceremony of the "10 per cent Top 10 Schools" in the Ashanti Region.



The 10 represented 10 per cent of the 135 schools in the region whose general performance between the score of A1 to C6 were assessed.



Per the criteria, if a school scores 100 per cent at the WASSCE exams but most of its students score lesser grades such as C6 while another school scores 90 per cent but with stronger grades such as A1, the latter would be ranked higher because of its superlative aggregate.



The minister of education said the two new ranking systems were worked on by researchers who were placed in various schools for assessment and data collation.



The national ranking is expected to take off once the current regional assessment and ranking are completed.