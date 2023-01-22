0
Menu
News

Education Ministry opens STEM SHS portal for prospective students

Rev Ntim & STEM.jpeg File photo

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

The Ministry of Education has opened a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Senior High Schools (SHSs) portal for prospective students in the 2023 school placement and selection process.

The portal gives access to the list of new STEM SHSs included in the 2023 school placement and selection process.

It also provides information on available STEM programmes and their career pathways as well as details on existing schools that will be offering STEM programmes during the 2023 academic year.

This is contained in a press release from the Ministry of Education, signed by Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, its Spokesperson and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The statement admonished students with interest in pursuing strictly STEM programmes to visit www.STEM-SSP.COM.GH to select their preferred schools and corresponding courses.

It added that choices made using the portal would take precedence over initial selections.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Related Articles: