Education Ministry to develop policy to guide faith-based schools

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum

Dr. Yaw Adutwum, Minister of Education, has expressed commitment to help develop a Universal Policy to guide all Faith-Based Schools (FBSs) in the country.

The Minister assured heads of Christian Mission Schools (CMSs) in the country that he would liaise and work together with all Faith-Based Organisations (FBOs) to bring finality to the current challenges confronting the schools.



According to the statement, Dr. Adutwum on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, met heads of CMSs to discuss among other things, long-standing challenges confronting FBOs, including the recent issue at the Wesley Girls' High School.

The statement said the group appealed to the Minister to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding which was submitted to the Ministry few months ago by the FBOs.



"Earlier this week, the Minister met with the Muslim Parliamentary Caucus and a representative of the Chief Imam to discuss similar issues," the statement said.