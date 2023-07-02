Education changes life - David Codjoe to participants of GCAO Homework Club in Toronto

Participants at the function

Source: Joe Kingsley Eyiah, Contributor

“Education is not necessarily to help people get jobs but to give people fundamentals to be successful in life as human beings. Education changes life.” These remarks were part of the guest speaker’s address to the participants of the Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO) Homework Club at their end-of-school-year graduation in Toronto on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The guest speaker was Mr. David Codjeo, a Toronto-based educationist with the Toronto District School Board (TDSB).



He was the occasion to congratulate the participants on their year of hard work. He then praised the volunteers for their dedication to teaching the participants the culture of Ghana through their Twi language as well as helping the students with their homework.



Also, Mr. Codjeo congratulated the parents for harvesting the fruits of sacrifice, pointing out that, “you have contributed marvellously in influencing and shaping these students till this momentous period.”



Earlier the Vice President of GCAO, Juliet Opoku in her opening address pledged the continuous support by her executives to the wonderful volunteers and participants of the GCAO Homework Club which in itself is the flagship program of the association. That, GCAO is presently raising funds to build a heritage center where the Homework Club will be permanently accommodated as well as effectively serve the seniors, women, youth in the community and newcomers from Ghana to Canada.

Other speakers at the graduation included Mr. Duodu-President of GCAO; Dr. Awafo-chairman of the Advisory Board of GCAO; Mr Larry Kutuadu and Mr. Quaye who are the treasurer and chair of the fundraising committee of GCAO respectively. Mr Lamptey renowned artist and Mr. Listowell Boateng an educationist in collaboration with the GCAO Homework Club brought their greetings from Ghana during the function via Zoom link.



The volunteers at the Homework Club who organized the celebration of the participants were Mr. Joe Kingsley Eyiah (Principal of the Homework Club), Ms. Mavis Tekpeki (Language tutor) and Mr. Charlse Ozzoude (Math tutor). They were ably supported by Ms. Evelyn Boachie of Toronto.



Mr. and Mrs. Fabian (Sobeys-Toronto) of the Toronto Ghanaian community donated sumptuous barbecues to feed attendees at the function.