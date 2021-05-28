Education development requires multi-sectorial approach - Minister

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Source: GNA

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, says a multi-sectoral approach is needed to improve the national economy through the development of education.

Dr Adutwum explained that, if all sectors put in the right effort towards the transformation of the economy through education, it would be much easier winning the war against poverty, leading to an improved standard of living.



Dr Adutwum was giving the closing remarks at a forum organized by the Global Media Alliance, in collaboration with the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Education.



The forum, the first of its kind to be organized by the Ministry, brought together all agencies under the Ministry of Education to share their mandates, achievements and programmes and projects undertaken to support the development of education in the country.



Dr Adutwum commended the various agencies for their efforts and roles toward the training of the needed human resources to support the various facets of the economy.

He entreated them to continue working very hard towards the attainment of government’s vision of developing the nation through education.



The Education Minister reminded teachers to take part in the ongoing registration and licensing exercise for their own good and the interest of the development of the teaching profession.



He was upbeat that, the current reforms in the nation’s education sector was for the betterment of all since it would put the nation in a better position to do what was required of it to match up with 21st-century job market needs.



Dr Adutwum appealed to parents to take keen interest in the education of their children by creating enabling environment for them to study at home and provide them with their needs to supplement the huge investment being made by the government and other stakeholders in the education sector.