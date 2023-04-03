Education is the game changer - Fosu Frimpong

Parliamentary candidate hopeful of the NPP for Ahafo Ano North Constituency, Fosu Frimpong

A native and parliamentary candidate hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Ahafo Ano North Constituency of the Ashanti region, Fosu Frimpong, has reiterated the critical importance of education in bridging the gap between the rich and the poor.

The international business consultant made these comments during the closing ceremony of his sponsored free vacation classes for Senior High School students in the district.



Mr. Fosu Frimpong encouraged young people within the district, region and the country as a whole to take their education seriously because he would not have been where he is today if not for education.



“You need to take your studies seriously and believe in yourselves that you are capable of reaching any height in life once you put your mind to it.



“Most of the big people in society today were once like you but because they took their education seriously they have gotten to where they are today”



He thanked Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his visionary leadership in bringing into reality the Free Senior High School Policy.

Mr Fosu Frimpong posited that to him, the Free SHS policy is the greatest thing that happened to Ghana post and pre-independence because that is what will unlock the full potential of young Ghanaians, especially as vocational and technical education has been brought on stream.



He advised parents to ensure that they encourage their wards to maximize the opportunity of the free Senior High School.



The businessman and philanthropist also donated 1000 exercise books to the over 250 students who benefitted from the vacation classes.



The ceremony was graced by teachers, the clergy, some delegates of the NPP and parents.