Education minister eulogises contractor over good work on Tepa College of Education project

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Dr. Yaw Osei Yaw Adutwum, minister of education has commended the contractor who is currently working on the Tepa College of Education project for doing good work and at a very fast pace.

The minister who visited the project site on the fourth and last day of his four days tour in the Ashanti region expressed joy over the rate at which the leader of the JKY Ghana Limited and his team had done good work on the project.



Urging them to continue with the good work, the minister pleaded with the contractor, Mr. Johnson Kwaku Yeboah to make sure the project will be completed on time.



He however reinstated the government's commitment to providing all the necessary support as far as education was concerned.

The minister who earlier visited Tepa SHS before being installed as the Nkusuohene(development chief) by the Tepa Paramount chief, further entreated parents and children to take advantage of the free SHS policy to reach higher heights through education



Ing. Michael Tianaah, foreman on the project disclosed that the building which is almost 80 percent complete was expected to contain at least 300 to 400 students. He also assured that the project was going to complete on time as scheduled by agreement.