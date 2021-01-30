Education my top priority – Dr. Kingsley Nyarko as he pays working visit to Kwadaso institutions

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko in a group photo with some staff of the schools he visited

On Monday, January 25, 2021, the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency, Hon. Dr. Kingsley Nyarko paid a working visit to some institutions in the Kwadaso municipality.

The motive was to officially introduce himself to the people, and also, discuss issues of concern within the municipal.



The Honorable Member of Parliament, first visited the municipal education directorate. Over there, he had an extensive discussion with the municipal education director and the staff of the directorate.



Issues and challenges confronting the education directorate were discussed.



Hon. Dr. Kingsley Nyarko said, “I have come here today for us to see how best we can collectively address the challenges, and raise the educational standard in the municipal”.



“Providing educational opportunities for the constituents is my topmost priority, and I will do whatever I can to lobby for logistics and support for the education directorate for its continuous proper function”, he further stated.

The municipal education director, Mrs. Grace Ofosu Boateng applauded the Member of Parliament for making his intentions known to them. “We are extremely delighted to have you in our office today. On behalf of myself and the entire directorate, we want to assure you that we will play our part as an institution to make your vision and intentions a success”, Mrs. Grace Ofosu Boateng said.



Dr. Kingsley Nyarko seized the opportunity to visit Ohwimase M/A School and St. Francis Anglican School all in the municipality.



He had a friendly interaction with the teachers and the pupils in their various classrooms to inspire their confidence. He educated them on the need to wear their nose mask and observe the necessary safety protocols to prevent themselves from contracting COVID-19. He further admonished them to take their studies seriously because they are the representatives of Ghana’s future.



On the same day, the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly organized a staff durbar to orient and sensitize the staff of the various departments of the Assembly. Hon. Dr. Kingsley Nyarko requested to meet them to officially introduce himself and interact with them. He commended the assembly for the good work they are doing for the municipal and further appealed for their unflinching support. The Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Richmond Agyenim Boateng stated that, the municipal assembly will rally behind the Member of Parliament and the President of the Republic with all the available resources to move Kwadaso in a positive direction.



He, finally proceeded to the municipal health directorate to discuss issues relating to health. The municipal health director, Madam Grace Billi briefed the member of parliament on the current issues related to health within the municipal. “We are gradually making progress in addressing the challenges confronting the health directorate and hope that they will be addressed entirely”, Madam Grace Billi stated.

She further said, Kwadaso does not have a municipal health directorate, but there is an intention to have one. She appealed to the Member of Parliament to use his influence and lobbying skills to secure one for the municipality.



Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, in reply, posited that health is paramount, and as a member of parliament, it is my responsibility to collaborate with your office to provide quality healthcare for the good people of Kwadaso. “The status of Kwadaso deserves a municipal health directorate and we need to ensure that it happens,” he said.



The Kwadaso municipal has fourteen health facilities providing healthcare for the people of Kwadaso. Out of these, three are public, eight are private, two are CHAG and one mental health rehabilitation centre.