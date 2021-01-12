Educational institutions in Ho gearing up for school re-opening

Ho Technical University

Educational institutions in the Ho Municipality are preparing feverishly to begin academic work, following the President’s directive for them to resume on January 15, this year.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) witnessed preparations by School authorities to accommodate the students.



Sister Genevieve Afodofe, Assistant Headmistress In-Charge of Administration, OLA Senior High School, told GNA that the School was prepared for academic work to begin.



She said the School had been fumigated and “the staff is ready for the arrival of the students” for a smooth takeoff of teaching and learning.



Sister Afodofe assured parents of the safety of their wards as some personal protective equipment was available for the students to use to observe the protocols to stem the spread of the coronavirus.



She said the Authority would ensure full compliance of the COVID-19 preventive protocols, adding that any student who failed to adhere to the measures would be sanctioned.



Sister Afodofe disclosed that a total of 922 third-year students were expected to report.

Madam Ernestina Peniana, Headmistress of Mawuko Girls, said apart from personal protective equipment and food which the school was yet to receive, all other necessary preparations were in place for the School to resume.



She said the School had been fumigated against the coronavirus.



Meanwhile full academic life has returned to Universities within the Municipality, which resumed academic work on January 9.



Madam Maria Gwira, Public Affairs Director, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), told GNA that all lecture halls, laboratories, and offices of the institution had been fumigated in preparation for academic work.



She said though the University was yet to take delivery of personal protective equipment from the government, all necessary protocols had been advanced to protect the University family against the COVID-19.



The Director said lectures would begin on Monday and students were expected to wear their masks to lectures to avoid the spread of the disease, adding that any student who failed to wear his or her mask would not be allowed to join any class.

Madam Gwira urged the students to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 preventive measures to protect themselves and others, saying “you have to take your health into your own hand.”



Mr Isaac S. Meyir, Senior Assistant Registrar, In-Charge of Public Affairs, Ho Technical University (UTU), said: “enough preparations are in place for us to start academic work.”



He said the University would be organising COVID-19 orientation for the new students to enable them to appreciate the situation and conduct themselves in a manner that would help curtail the spread of the virus.



Mr Meyir said the University had enough personal protective equipment for lecturers and students, adding that various residential and lecture halls had also been fumigated as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus.



He said the University had inscriptions all over regarding the COVID-19 for students to observe the safety protocols.