Educational institutions urged to embrace ICT in training

Deputy Education Minister in charge of Basic & Secondary Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum has asked training institutions to embrace ICT and adapt to the contemporary practice of teaching and learning.

He explained that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic had reinforced the need for educational institutions to adopt and make effective the use of technology to transmit instructions to their students and pupils.



Dr Adutwum made the call in a virtual message transmitted at the 8th congregation of the Jackson College of Education (JCE) at Ayeduase, in the Oforikrom Municipality.



A total of 1, 024 trained teachers, made up of 477 males and 547 females received a Diploma in Basic Education through Distance Learning.



The Deputy Minister pointed out that virtual teaching and learning had become the norm in modern educational delivery.



He also recognised the need for schools and training institutions to invest in that particular area in order to stay relevant and contribute to the development of human resource in the country.

Dr Adutwum however lauded the JCE for adhering to best practices in line with quality assurance measures structured by the National Accreditation Board (NAB).



He advised the graduating teacher trainees to uphold the teaching code of ethics in oder to enhance their image.



Mrs. Theodosia Wilhemina Jackson, Principal of the College said the College had over the last eight years trained a total of 12, 411 qualified teachers for quality education delivery in the country.



The majority of these teachers were jointly trained and issued with Diploma in Basic Education, by the College and the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), we're currently offering their services in deprived Ghanaian communities.