Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo applauds Justice Gifty Agyei Addo for defending Rastafarian student's rights

Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, the NDC Director for Election, has expressed admiration for Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, for her bold and principled ruling that halted Achimota School's decision to deny admission to Tyrone Iras Marhguy, a Rastafarian student.

Marhguy, facing rejection in 2021 for maintaining his dreadlocks contrary to the school's directive to cut them, has now excelled in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), scoring an impressive A1 in all eight subjects as a General Science student.



In a Facebook post celebrating Marhguy's success, Tameklo remarked, "In celebrating this young man, I want to single out for praise, Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, a Justice of the Court of Appeal, who demonstrated exceptional courage and fidelity to her judicial oath in her ruling which stopped Achimota School from continuing with their decision to deny this young man the opportunity because of his hair and not his HEAD. We need more of such courageous judges."



Tyrone Marhguy, who was denied admission together with one other Rastafarian student sued the school because he was denied admission at the Achimota School because of his dreadlocks in order to affirm his fundamental human right.



The court, in granting the application, held that the refusal of Achimota School to admit Master Marhguy on grounds that he was wearing dreadlocks amounted to a breach of his fundamental human rights and his right to education.



According to the Affidavit in support of the application which has now been determined, Tereo Kwame Marhguy is the biological father and next friend of the applicant, the respondents in the case are the board of governors Achimota Senior High School (1st Respondent) and the Attorney General (2nd Respondent).

