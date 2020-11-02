Edusei Foundation supports Ghana Embassy Coronavirus drive in USA

Dr Kwame Bawuah Eduse, Founder of the Edusei Foundation

Source: Frank Addo, Contributor

In line with its corporate social responsibility, the Edusei Foundation has donated an amount of $10,000 to Ghana’s Embassy in the United States of America (USA) to assist government in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The financial support would further help the government of Ghana provide improved response systems in fighting the spread of the virus.



The Edusei Foundation made the donation during a fundraising ceremony for COVID 19 relief drive organized by the embassy in Washington DC.



In another development, the foundation has also donated a number of dustbins to the University of Education, Winneba Kumasi - Campus now Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development on the occasion of their attainment of an autonomous status.



Dr. Kwame Bawuah Edusei the Founder of the Edusei Foundation a medical practitioner by profession has always been an advocate of a clean and healthy society.

The donation to the University is in line with the Edusei Foundation’s goal of promoting healthy living by supporting the campaign to curb public littering and ultimately make Ghana clean. Mr Yaw Akoto Baffour Osei, the estate manager received the dustbins on behalf of the University presented by Mr. Kwasi Konadu of the Edusei Foundation.



Mr. Baffour Osei expressed appreciation to the Edusei Foundation for the noble gesture and support for the University.



Dr. Kwame Bawuah Edusei, a former diplomat with a family history of philanthropy dating back to the early 1920s through his family foundation has built a clinic for the Kumasi children's home, a clinic at Tamale in the Northern Region and engaged in several philanthropic activities in Ghana from his own resources.

