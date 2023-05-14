0
Menu
News

Edward Bawa loses Bongo constituency seat

Edward Bawa Newest Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency, Edward Bawa

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency has lost his seat to his contender, Charles Bawaduah.

Edward Abambire Bawa polled 509 votes while Mr Bawaduah polled 535 votes.

Meanwhile, Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla has won the Zebilla seat following the incumbent MP, Cletus Avoka’s decision not to contest again.

Other incumbent MPs who have been defeated include:

1. Alex Adomako MP Sekyere Afram Plains

2. Wisdom Gidisu MP for Krachie East

4. ABA Fuseini MP for Sanarigu

4. Abeiku Crentsil MP for Ekumfi

5. Albert Akuka MP for Garu

6. Dela Sowah MP for Kpando

7. Kwabena Donkor MP for Pru East

8. Sampson Chiragia MP for Navrongo

9. Augustine Tawia MP for Bia West

10.Christian Otu Teye MP for Sege

11. Hon Kwakye Ackah MP for Amenfi Central

YNA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo