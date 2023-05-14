Edward Bawa loses Bongo constituency seat

Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency, Edward Bawa

Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency has lost his seat to his contender, Charles Bawaduah.

Edward Abambire Bawa polled 509 votes while Mr Bawaduah polled 535 votes.



Meanwhile, Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla has won the Zebilla seat following the incumbent MP, Cletus Avoka’s decision not to contest again.



Other incumbent MPs who have been defeated include:



1. Alex Adomako MP Sekyere Afram Plains



2. Wisdom Gidisu MP for Krachie East

4. ABA Fuseini MP for Sanarigu



4. Abeiku Crentsil MP for Ekumfi



5. Albert Akuka MP for Garu



6. Dela Sowah MP for Kpando



7. Kwabena Donkor MP for Pru East

8. Sampson Chiragia MP for Navrongo



9. Augustine Tawia MP for Bia West



10.Christian Otu Teye MP for Sege



11. Hon Kwakye Ackah MP for Amenfi Central



YNA/DA