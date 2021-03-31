Effia-Kwesimintsim achieved a lot despite Coronavirus – MCE

Municipal Chief Executive for Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality, Kojo Acquah

The Municipal Chief Executive for Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality in the Western Region, Kojo Acquah, says many of their plans for the municipality were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, yet the municipality witnessed massive infrastructural development.

Presenting the Executive Committee’s report at the First Ordinary General Assembly meeting of the Assembly on Tuesday, March 30, the Effia-Kwesimintsim MCE outlined some of the projects he has been able to execute and handed over to the communities.



Mr Acquah recounted how continuous flooding had destroyed property including schools within the Municipality following heavy downpours, the latest wreaking havoc to about 83 people on Thursday, February 25.



But the property has been repaired by the Assembly.



He furthered said that construction of some drains within flood-prone areas has helped the municipality to curtail flooding.



However, the Assembly, according to Kojo Acquah, was not able to achieve its revenue mobilization target due to the pandemic, yet there were massive developmental projects such as completion of some major roads, CHPS Compound, fumigation, security enhancement and waste management.

Strict enforcement of the COVID-19 safety protocols and public sensitization also contributed a lot and currently the entire municipality has only one active case of COVID-19, he added.



The MCE vowed to complete the projects he has initiated under this administration.



The Presiding Member of the Assembly, Cosmos Darkwah Amoah, also lauded the hard work of the management of the Assembly and called on all the assembly members to play their part to support management to bring development into the Municipality.



The meeting was held at the Assembly’s Hall under strict COVID-19 protocols and was attended by all the departmental heads.